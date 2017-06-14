Shooting at UPS facility in San Francisco, suspect in custody

SAN FRANCISCO — Police had an unidentified person in custody following an apparent workplace shooting at a UPS facility in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Police sealed off streets in the area after the shooting, which took place around 9 a.m. local time.

San Francisco General Hospital, located about a mile from the facility, was put on alert and told to expect as many as six victims, including the suspect. At the hospital, doctors were lined up outside the entrance to the emergency room, waiting for the injured.

The large UPS processing facility is about two miles south of downtown. The multi-story building is clearly visible along highway 101 as drivers go into downtown San Francisco.

According to reports, the gunman opened fire on the third floor of the building. KCBS Radio reported that the shooter, a male believed to be a UPS driver, was taken into custody and was being transported to the hospital.

A long column of two rows of UPS employees were escorted out of the building by armed police officers, KPIX-TV reported. The employees had sheltered in place within the building.

In a statement, UPS said local law enforcement had control of the facility and that the company was cooperating with the investigation. UPS could not give any information on the alleged attacker.

#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is conducting a building search. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place until we have further information. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD contained the incident & building is secure. The Special Ops continues to search the building for additional victims & witnesses. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Reload for the latest details.

