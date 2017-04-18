Should a bully's parents be fined? One Wisconsin towns says yes

Sarasota, Florida-An estimated 3.2 million students are victims of bullying each year. One town in Wisconsin has a solution, hold a bully’s parents accountable and fine them for their child’s behavior.

“The solution isn’t simple,” says Psychologist Eddie Regnier. He says he sees bullying victims daily and weekly. Regnier says, “It’s terrible.”

Especially when the victims take their own lives like Brandy Vela an 18 year old Texas teenager she shot herself last week. In 2013 closer to home 12 year old Rebecca Sedwick from Polk County committed suicide. Both girls were cyber bullied.

Regnier says, “Can’t sit and hear about these tragedies and stick our heads in the sand.”

But is fining a parent for their child’s bulling behavior igoing to work?

“A troubled parent likely not to respond favorably fining them make them angrier then find a solution,” says Regnier.

A town in Shawano, Wisconsin has passed an ordinance parents of a bully are given a warning then have 30 days to correct their child’s behavior if not the parent is fined 366 dollars and 681 dollars is their child bullies again.

“I applaud their attempt to do something. I don’t think by itself is enough,” says Regnier. He adds, “A fine plus a requirement a child gets evaluated the person who offended gets evaluated.”

But not all parents know how to parent. “You would and expect that unfortunately people who have trouble don’t have skills to be an effective parent,” says Regnier.

How much is bullying connected to home life?

Regnier says, “Bullying is a complicated behavior many causes. One child’s is angry things not good at home.”

Dr. Regnier has other solutions for bullying

“The schools should take a bigger role not simply wash their hands because it happened before or after school. Social media groups not work need to do something respond quicker take offending people off their sites.”

Regnier says there is hope. He says, “If we work together educate parents maybe efforts of many groups find a solution.”

In other bullying statistics...160-thousand students skip school each day because of bullying....and 1 out of 10 students drop out of school according to Do-Something-dot-org.

