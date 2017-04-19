Should churches have police forces?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Possible jail time for dropping F-bomb?
-
Steve Stephens update
-
Couple kicked off United flight on way to wedding
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Aaron Hernandez, kills himself in prison, officials say
-
Chucky Cheese FB arrest
-
April gives birth
-
T-TAPP
-
Near miss with asteroid tomorrow
-
Child porn charges for daycare worker
More Stories
-
More Americans spending tax refund on plastic surgeryApr 19, 2017, 12:38 p.m.
-
Bucs officially announce 'Hard Knocks' starring roleApr 19, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
Aaron Hernandez may not be a convicted murderer for longApr 19, 2017, 2:13 p.m.