Should felons automatically get the right to vote after sentence?

A Warren County man who operated multiple investment and asset management companies has admitted defrauding nearly 480 investors in a $70 million Ponzi scheme, officials said.

Should felons automatically get the right to vote? There’s a proposal in Florida right now that would make that happen.

Back in 2011, the Florida Board of Executive Clemency reversed a 2007 policy change that restored voting rights to non-violent offenders when their sentence was complete.

Now, ex-felons must wait five years after serving their sentence, probation and parole, and complete restitution before applying to get their voting rights back. For violent or sexual offenders or drug traffickers, it’s a seven-year wait.

The proposed amendment requires 766,200 signatures make it onto the ballot. The right would not apply to people convicted of murder and felony sexual crimes.



© 2017 WTSP-TV