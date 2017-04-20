WTSP
Close

Should Marlins move forward with Jose Fernandez statue?

10News staff , WTSP 12:54 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

The Miami Marlins' plan to put a statue outside the team’s stadium is generating a lot of debate. 

The statue is of Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who had cocaine in his system and had a blood-alcohol level that was twice the legal limit back in September when he crashed a boat and killed himself and friends Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero.

Fernandez, a graduate of Alonso High School, escaped from Cuba by boat as a teenager.

If the team goes through with putting the statue up, one south Florida father plans to protest.  Robert Boos told CBS in Miami that his son, a big Fernandez fan, and two friends were killed at the hands of a drunk driver.

Boos says he wrote a letter to Marlins' president David Sampson about the statue, saying it would be a slap in the face to people affected by drunk driving.

What do you think?  Should the team go forward with the statue?  We want to know your thoughts.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

The Marlins are planning on a Jose Fernandez statue outside of Marlins Park

WTSP

Jose Fernandez was piloting boat in deadly BUI crash

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories