Should Marlins move forward with Jose Fernandez statue?

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in a boating accident early Sunday morning in Florida, the Marlins confirmed. USA TODAY

The Miami Marlins' plan to put a statue outside the team’s stadium is generating a lot of debate.

The statue is of Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who had cocaine in his system and had a blood-alcohol level that was twice the legal limit back in September when he crashed a boat and killed himself and friends Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero.

Fernandez, a graduate of Alonso High School, escaped from Cuba by boat as a teenager.

If the team goes through with putting the statue up, one south Florida father plans to protest. Robert Boos told CBS in Miami that his son, a big Fernandez fan, and two friends were killed at the hands of a drunk driver.

Boos says he wrote a letter to Marlins' president David Sampson about the statue, saying it would be a slap in the face to people affected by drunk driving.

What do you think? Should the team go forward with the statue? We want to know your thoughts.

© 2017 WTSP-TV