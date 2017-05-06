Shunned by a teller and nailed by a dye pack, bank robber went 0-for-2

Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect wanted for questioning in at least four bank robberies dating back to April 24. Courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department

FORT WORTH - Thursday was not a good day for this suspected bank robber.

And if Fort Worth police have their way, his future won’t be so bright, either.

The suspect walked into the Bank of America in the 100 block of East Seminary Drive about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and handed the teller a note that said: “This is a robbery give me all your money.”

The teller was scared, according to a police news release. But she was protected by a barrier and pushed the panic alarm and walked away.

The robber walked away empty-handed.

A short time later the suspect went to the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas in the 3900 block of Boat Club Road in Lake Worth. This time he got some cash, but it came with a dye pack that exploded after he left the bank, according to police.

