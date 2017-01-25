Shuttle that drives itself may come to Sarasota

The EasyMile driverless system gets a test at the UTC mall in Sarasota. WTSP photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Remember "The Jetsons"? Each day we're looking more and more like the futuristic animated show. A new vehicle is out that -- you heard, right -- drives itself.

Would you ride?

“That scares me, that scares me,” says Gina Sylvester.

Kelly Withers says, “For convenience it’s interesting … as a mom who worries a lot not put my kids on there.”

It’s called EasyMile. The autonomous transit vehicle demoed this week at UTC mall in Sarasota.

Edgar Mena says he’s taken the unmanned shuttle. “No worries at all,” says Mena.

“If EasyMile wants to pilot a program here love to work with them. Connects people to public transit and other properties we have,” adds Tom Mathes, director of development for Benderson Development Company LLC, the developers for UTC Mall.

Transdev -- a Paris-based company is behind the technology -- says each shuttle carries up to 15 people and travels 10-12 miles per hour.

Nick Alexander with Transdev describes how it works. “It is using GPS to design the route and knows where to go. It has a sensor at each corner. On top there’s a laser-guided system mapping the whole area. If a pedestrian walks in front of the vehicle it knows to slow down and stop … always surveying around it real time.”

Would you trust the technology?

Sylvester says, “Not that much not with my life. I can’t do it, looks cool, I wouldn’t get on. Who says for sure it has the right reaction time!”

Transdev says the shuttle stays on track. “It operates 1 centimeter from its previous route,” explains Alexander.

Alexander says it’s environmentally friendly. “All electric it doesn’t pollute charged every night to operate the next day.”

Mena would like to see the futuristic shuttles in town. He says, “It’s 2017 maybe it’s time for Sarasota to catch up with the world.”

Transdev says the next generation will travel faster and a have a longer battery life than the usual 8 hours.



U-T-C doesn't plan to use the automated vehicles any time soon -- they aren't ruling it out for the future.



