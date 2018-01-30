Siesta Key residents fill commission meeting to stop hotel plans

For decades, Siesta Key has been winning awards for whitest and softest sand in the world. (Photo: Visit Sarasota County)

SARASOTA, Fla. - Imagine a 35-foot tall building on Siesta Key.

That’s what Sarasota County commissioners are considering for the nation's top beach.

But residents say a building like that would ruin the small town - and they made their voices heard.

A bus load of 55 Siesta key residents arrived at the Sarasota County commissioners meeting with a clear message on yellow pieces of paper: “Vote No.”

They wanted commissioners to vote no to narrowing setbacks for buildings taller than 35 feet to two feet from the sidewalk instead of the 25 feet or more that’s now required.

If passed, buildings could be as close as two feet to the sidewalk.

“Consider this the beginning of real development make Siesta Key the next mini Miami Beach or Tampa Bay,” said John Hubert, a Siesta key resident.

Those in favor of the zoning change are the owners of Clayton’s Siesta Grille along the south bridge of Old Stickney Point Road. They want to tear down and rebuild.

“We all know it’s about a hotel they’re tell you it’s isn’t but we all know it’s about a hotel,” said Lourdes Ramirez, president of the Siesta Key Community Group.

Powerful hotel supporter

Siesta Key resident Mark Julius said only big developers would benefit from the change.

“The obvious beneficiary of a decreased set back is for tall buildings will be for developers hotel rooms," he said. "Builders put more rooms per square foot increase revenue.”

Some residents are not fans of a tall building in town.

“A 1 or 2 story building by the sidewalk is fine but an 8 or 10 foot story building by the sidewalk is ridiculous, “ said Paul Nicholson a former developer and Siesta Key resident.

Hubert told commissioners that residents like things the way they are.

“We’re here because we like this," he said. "We’re not moving unless you make us move. Traffic is already clogged before high season.

Gary Kompothecras of 1-800-ASK-GARY fame, supports the hotel effort. His mansion is the site of the MTV series Siesta Key.

Kompothecras would like to see a Marriott or Hilton in town, adding that he wants to build "something beautiful" for the city to attract European visitors who don’t bring cars and congest roads.

Some disagree with Kompothecras' vision.



“I believe the character of Siesta Key needs to be preserved the way it is,” Nicholson said.

Following two hours of public comment, commissioners continued the issue to April 11 to give county staff more time to work with the restaurant owner.

