Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Tampa woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Tampa woman.

Mary Sly was last seen in the 5300 block of Ridgewell Court on Thursday. She is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt over a white shirt, black leggings, white shoes and carrying a tan purse.

She may be traveling in a white 2016 Kia Sorrento with Florida tag EIHS63.

She may be headed north on Interstate 275.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8000 or 911.

