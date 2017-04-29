Silver Alert issued for missing Sarasota man

A Sarasota County man is missing and now a Silver Alert is in effect.

Richard Foellmer was last seen Friday night at his home in Osprey. He stands 6 feet, two inches tall and weighs around 205 pounds. He has white hair and green eyes.

Richard was last seen wearing a black tank top and green cargo shorts. He may be driving a 2005 dark grey Lexus SUV with Florida license plate 416OHB.

Anyone who has seen him should call 941-316-1201.



