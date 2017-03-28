Silver Alert issued for Ocala man

Marion County sheriff's deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old Ocala man.

Deputies say Don Chandler left his home in the 4000 block of Northwest 130th Place about 9:30 a.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Chandler is 5-foot-11, 220 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.

He is driving a red 2015 Hyundai Tucson with Florida tag BXUZ26.

Chandler has been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

If you see Chandler, call 911.

