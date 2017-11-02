SEBRING, Fla. - A Silver Alert was issued for a 72-year-old man.

Richard Kloehn, who sufferes from dementia, has not been seen since 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kloehn was last seen leaving his El Dorado Avenue home in a 2012 blue Honda Roadsmith with Wisconsin tag 817AV. He was wearing an orange shirt with "Daytona" printed on it and tan cargo shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Kloehn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.

© 2017 WTSP-TV