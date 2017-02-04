Simone Biles gets crash course from Falcons cheerleaders

Falcons cheerleaders with Simone Biles in Twitter post (Photo: Falcons Cheerleaders/Twitter)

World-renowned Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles now has a new title to add to her name - honorary Atlanta Falcons cheerleader.

On Thursday, the official Falcons Cheerleaders Twitter page released photos of Simone Biles joining in with their squad in Houston Texas ahead of Super Bowl 51.

Biles is in her hometown of Houston as a Super Bowl Correspondent for Inside Edition where she received a crash course in cheering from the Falcons cheerleaders. The show reports Biles learned some of their routines and "no surprise, she nailed all of them."

The famed gymnast set and broke records with her performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro - complete with four gold medals and one bronze. So naturally, even the famous Falcons cheer squad was pretty star-struck.

I don't think I've ever fan girled until this moment. We got a spot for you when you want it, @Simone_Biles https://t.co/sQC2nl1A9i — Leslie (@AFC_Leslie) February 2, 2017

The cheer squad is in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI where the Atlanta Falcons will take the field against the New England Patriots - the Atlanta team's second trip to the big game in franchise history. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Olympian Simone Biles in all her high-flying glory

(© 2017 WXIA)