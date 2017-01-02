Singer weighs in on Mariah Carey meltdown

10News' Tammie Fields interviews local artist Brandon Holland on Mariah Carey meltdown (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- By now you've probably seen Mariah Carey's cringeworthy New Year's Eve performance.

Carey stumbled through her routine, talked over a pre-recorded track and then asked the audience to sing for her. Her team is blaming the technical train wreck on Dick Clark Productions but the production company says they had nothing to do with Carey's technical difficulties.

Brandon Holland knows a thing or two about performing in front of a crowd. He's been singing since he was 3-years-old and says performing live is exhilarating just like leaping out of a plane. Holland says, "It's really a good time."

We showed Holland the entire clip of Mariah Carey's meltdown to get his take on what may have gone wrong. It appears that it all started right after she lip-synced a few bars of a song and then her ear pieces slipped out. She seems surprised that she was forced to perform live without the sound in her ears.

We asked Holland how the sound in their ear pieces helps with live performances. He says, "Well I mean the old style was always monitors on the floor shooting up, and now with in ear[pieces] -- which have been out for quite some time and artists have been using them -- it's so great to have everything in your ear and you can run extra tracks to make the sound fuller and thicker. And it's not a form of cheating or anything like that, it's just to give the listener the full live experience to add the elements of the extra players on that."

He adds, "Especially when you're trying to sing in time with a track that's playing behind you. I can understand where her struggle was."

Holland says he's run into a similar issue when he was giving a live performance. He says, "Yeah there was a show we did with Kellie Pickler that I had a similar scenario. The track just kind of jumped a little bit and it's just a matter of you recovering."

Carey didn't seem to ever recover though. Even when her track came back and she began to lip-sync "We Belong Together" she seemed to become so flustered that she eventually just threw in the towel completely. We asked Holland why her back up dancers seemed to have no problem hearing. He says, "She's apparently had a major malfunction with her ears and I mean she is recovering the best she can without being able to hear cues."

But so many people are wondering why Mariah Carey -- a five-time Grammy winner and one of the top selling recording artists of all time -- couldn't just let her talent shine and recover on a high note. Holland explains, "But I think when something's been prepped -- I mean that show has been prepped and they prepped it to be a certain way and there wasn't a fall back [plan] -- there wasn't a whole lot of time to fix a major malfunction that she obviously had and she was stuck there, and I'm sure it was a very embarrassing moment for her in her career."

Holland says you shouldn't be too critical of the performance. He adds, "I think they should take it for the super talent that she truly is and realize just how many years she's just been outstanding."