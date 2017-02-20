Sinkhole swallows cars in California

Workers are trying to fill a huge sinkhole that swallowed two cars on Friday night. CBS photo

STUDIO CITY, Calif. – Workers are trying to fill a huge sinkhole that swallowed two cars on Friday night.

“Astonishing that we had something like that open up in the middle of Studio City,” said Marc Guzman.

CBS cameras captured one of the cars falling into the huge hole. Neighbors had cell phones recording as firefighters used a ladder to reach one of the drivers.

“I just got back from vacation. … Unbelievable. … I can't believe this is happening right in front of our place,” said another neighbor.

Monday night all lanes of Laurel Canyon will be closed again as crews work on a permanent solution.

Engineers believe heavy rains and oversaturated soil on top plus a sewer problem eroding the ground underneath worked together to create the hole.

