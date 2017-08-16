Sister of fallen Lakeland police officer under internal investigation

Brenda Crispin joined the Lakeland Police Department in 2014, three years after her brother, LPD officer Arnulfo Crispin was gunned down on duty. She has been suspended with pay and is under an internal investigation. (Photo: Ledger file photo (2012))

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Brenda Crispin, a Lakeland police officer who was sworn in three years after her brother Arnulfo was shot and killed on duty, is under an internal investigation by the Lakeland Police Department.

On Aug. 5, head of internal affairs Lt. Steve Pacheo notified Crispin, 28, that she was "“immediately relieved from duty and placed on administrative leave with pay for a period yet to be determined.”

During the suspension, Crispin is not allowed to represent herself as a police officer.

Details of the investigation have not been released, and LPD spokesman Sgt. Gary Gross said he is unable to provide information about why Crispin has been suspended, citing the law enforcement officer’s bill of rights.

After consulting with LPD lawyer Roger Mallory, Police Chief Larry Giddens released the following statement: “I can neither confirm nor deny that our agency has received a complaint concerning a specific officer, but I can tell you that we have received a complaint and that an internal affairs (or administrative) investigation is underway.”

According to officials, Crispin was expected to resign last week, but never did. Crispin could not be reached for comment.

