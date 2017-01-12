Six children missing after Baltimore house fire

Six children were reported missing following a house fire in Baltimore, Md. (Photo: WJZ-TV, CBS Baltimore)

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- Firefighters are still on the scene of a three story house fire in Northeast Baltimore that started after midnight Thursday morning.

Officials say six children are missing and may still be inside the building.

The fire happened in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue. Fire and smoke was seen coming from all three floors of the building, eventually causing the roof to collapse. One woman and three children were taken to the hospital. Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition.

Fire crews are now on the scene trying to clear out the debris.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as more information comes into our newsroom.

CBS Baltimore