Six men arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A prostitution sting in Sarasota led to the arrests of six men Thursday.

The Sarasota Police Department held the undercover sting in the area along North Tamiami Trail. The six men who were arrested are:



Thomas G. Lockette, 72

Apollo Beach, FL

Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Randall L. Maxey, 40

Sarasota, FL

Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Willie J. Turner, 61

Sarasota, FL

Charge: Resisting without violence (Turner was the driver of a vehicle)

Robert V. Librandi, 51

Venice, FL

Charges: Solicitation for Prostitution & Violation of Probation, DUI 3rd Conviction

Andres A. Garcia, 41

Bradenton, FL

Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

Paul N. Hurley, 56

Utica, New York

Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution

