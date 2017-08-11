Six men arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A prostitution sting in Sarasota led to the arrests of six men Thursday.
The Sarasota Police Department held the undercover sting in the area along North Tamiami Trail. The six men who were arrested are:
Thomas G. Lockette, 72
Apollo Beach, FL
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution
Randall L. Maxey, 40
Sarasota, FL
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution
Willie J. Turner, 61
Sarasota, FL
Charge: Resisting without violence (Turner was the driver of a vehicle)
Robert V. Librandi, 51
Venice, FL
Charges: Solicitation for Prostitution & Violation of Probation, DUI 3rd Conviction
Andres A. Garcia, 41
Bradenton, FL
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution
Paul N. Hurley, 56
Utica, New York
Charge: Solicitation for Prostitution
