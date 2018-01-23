Sketch released of person of interest in flares incident at Polk Co. mall

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Investigators released a composite sketch of a person of interest in an incident at Eagle Ridge Mall where two devices, originally believed to be explosives, went off on Sunday.

Dozens of agencies, from the Hillsborough County bomb squad to the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the mall. The FBI was also notified when investigators believed explosives were used.

It was later determined that flares were set off instead of explosives.

Two persons of interest were captured on surveillance video, but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Whitney Dukes at (863) 678-4223, extension 269, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

