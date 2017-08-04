Skimmers found across Highlands County

A warning if you’ve used a credit card to get gas in Highlands County. Investigators have found several skimmers at pumps there recently. Investigators also have a photo they want you to see of a man they believe placed at least one of them.

Three skimmers were discovered Thursday in Avon Park. One was at the Citgo station on U.S. 27 and Allamanda Boulevard north of town and two were found at the Citgo on U.S. 27 and Morrill Street, across from Big Lots.

In addition, skimmers have been found at the following locations:

● June 17 at the Citgo at 1070 U.S. 27 South (Lake June Road)

● July 6 at the Citgo at 209 U.S. 27 N. in Avon Park (El Paso Tienda)

● July 17 at the Gate station, 134 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid (Dal Hall Boulevard)

● July 31 at Marathon, 2912 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring (across from Fairmount Cinema Square)

Investigators say the skimmers were found inside the pumps, rather than on the card reader, making them harder to find.

They released a photo of a man they say placed a skimmer at the gas station in Lake Placid. They say he left in a silver SUV with Illinois license plates

Anyone who has information about any of these cases is asked to call law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be left through Heartland Crimestoppers at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com or 1-800-226-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips are eligible for a cash reward.

