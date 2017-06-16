WTSP
Skittles went white for Pride Month

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 8:52 AM. EDT June 16, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - For the second consecutive year, Wrigley's Skittles candy has gone white in honor of Pride Month.

The bags of limited edition white candies can be bought online. The bags state, "During Pride, only one rainbow matters. So we’ve given up ours to show support.” Wrigley's says some of the proceeds from sales will go to LGBTQ charities.

But, according to Time, not everyone is thrilled with the idea.

 

 

 

