Skittles went white for Pride Month

MINNEAPOLIS - For the second consecutive year, Wrigley's Skittles candy has gone white in honor of Pride Month.

The bags of limited edition white candies can be bought online. The bags state, "During Pride, only one rainbow matters. So we’ve given up ours to show support.” Wrigley's says some of the proceeds from sales will go to LGBTQ charities.

I am very easily pleased, and love skittles at the best of times, but these are amazing! You should all definitely head down to Tescos and pick yourself up a Limited Edition pack of Skittles! All in support of Pride! #onerainbow #skittles A post shared by @emzielouu on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

But, according to Time, not everyone is thrilled with the idea.

I dont think skittles thought through the LGBT pride campaign..



Releasing all white sweets during "pride"..



The jokes write themselves — Pink Thunder (@AltFfore) June 1, 2017

Skittles realized how white/capitalist PRIDE was becoming and wanted to join in the efforts. Interesting. https://t.co/HIHZDYslxN — GIA (@juniperangelica) March 31, 2017

