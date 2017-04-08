Two South Carolina inmates charged after death of four others

Jacob Philip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) are charged with four counts of murder after four inmates were found dead at Kirkland Correctional. (Photo: SCDOJ)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates with murder after four inmates were found dead at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia Friday.

35-year-old Denver Simmons and 25-year-old Jacob Philip are each charged with four counts of murder.

Kirkland is a maximum security prison. 52-year-old John King, 35-year-old Jason Kelley, 56-year-old Jimmy Ham and 44-year-old William Scruggs were found dead inside a dorm.





William Scruggs, Jjimmy Ham (top left to right) Jason Kelley, John King (left-to right, bottom)

According to a release from SLED, the incident was partially captured on video. Simmons and Philip are accused of strangling King, Kelley, Scruggs and Hamm until death. Officials also say Ham was stabbed with a broomstick and King was assaulted with a broomstick until death.

We have not yet received official autopsies from the Richland County Coroner's office.

Simons was previously convicted of murder in 2007 and serving two life sentences. Philip was also previously convicted of murder in 2013 and serving two life sentences.

Both men are currently held at the S.C. Department of Corrections.

© 2017 WLTX-TV