Small plane crashes at Albert Whitted Airport

St. Petersburg Police and St. Pete Fire Rescue is on scene of a small plane crash. (Photo: Sky10)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Cessna plane crashed on the runway at Albert Whitted Airport Wednesday morning.

The pilot was the only person in the small plane during the crash, which happened around 11:20 a.m. in front of the airport control tower.

St. Petersburg Police reported that the pilot was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Albert Whitted Airport are investigating the crash.

A Cessna plane crashed near the control tower of Albert Whitted Airport on Wednesday around 11:20 a.m. (Photo: Sky10)

(© 2017 WTSP)