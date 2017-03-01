Small plane crashes at Albert Whitted Airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Cessna plane crashed on the runway at Albert Whitted Airport Wednesday morning.
The pilot was the only person in the small plane during the crash, which happened around 11:20 a.m. in front of the airport control tower.
St. Petersburg Police reported that the pilot was not injured.
The Federal Aviation Administration and Albert Whitted Airport are investigating the crash.
