ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Five people were injured Wednesday afternoon, including three who were hospitalized, after a small plane crashed at the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 16th Street South, police said.

Two vehicles were hit by the plane.

Two people were in the 10-seat plane when it crashed, authorities said.

No one was critically injured, officials said.

The plane, a 1978 Cessna 402B fixed wing, belongs to Noble Air Charter, which offers charter flights to cities in Florida and the Bahamas, according to its FAA registration. The company is based at Miami's Opa Locka Airport.

The plane flew to Tallahassee this morning, according to its flight activity. It was not immediately known if the plane was returning to Miami.

The crash happened about two miles from Albert Whitted Airport.

