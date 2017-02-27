(Photo: CBS News)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A small plane crashed into two homes in Riverside Monday evening shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, leaving fiery wreckage that nearly destroyed one of the homes, officials said.

Authorities said at least four people are dead, and there was one survivor from the plane, a teenager.

Riverside fire Capt. Tyler Reynolds said five people were aboard the plane and two victims were pulled from one of the houses that caught fire Monday.

“Firefighters are doing everything they can,” Reynolds said, CBS Los Angeles reported. “They’re going inside the involved structure. We have it surrounded on all four sides, along with firefighters on the roof cutting holes to get the smoke out of the structure.”

The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane was headed for San Jose when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside airport, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The plane came down into a residential neighborhood and collided with two homes, Riverside Police Lt. Charles Payne said. Video from news helicopters showed at least one of the homes appeared to be completely destroyed, engulfed in flames and littered with debris from the small plane near the intersection of Central and Streeter Avenues. The plane’s propeller appeared to be left sitting on the roof of a nearby home.

A neighbor named Ernesto who saw the explosion and rushed to the scene told CBS Los Angeles he assisted in rescuing the pilot.

“It was a girl, it was a lady,” Ernesto said. “She was speaking. She said there was three others on the plane... we looked inside and couldn’t see anything, the plane was just gone.”

“She was able to talk, she was able to walk,” he added.

Shannon Flores, a teacher at an elementary school about three blocks away, said she saw the plane out her classroom window shortly before 5 p.m. She said it was raining during the crash.

H.L. Reyes, who lives about a quarter-mile from the crash site, said she felt the ground shake and saw plumes of black smoke.

“I thought it was a possible earthquake, and we heard all the birds just suddenly react outside, too,” Reyes said. “Every time an engine sputters, I’m afraid ... This was just like a nightmare coming true.”

Residents of nearby homes were evacuated from the area and taken to a local community center, Payne said. He could not immediately provide any information about any possible injuries.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved