Small plane has hard landing at Sun 'n Fun air show

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A small plane had a rough landing at the Sun 'n Fun air show at the Lakeland Linder Regional Airport on Saturday.

According to Lakeland Police Department, the 1976 Cessna 310R twin-engine plane's landing gear collapsed after it attempted a landing on Runway 27L around 11:53 a.m. The plane skidded off the runway and went into a safety area.

The plane was carrying pilot Juan G. Villanueva, 68, of Miramar and one passenger. LPD said that neither were injured during the landing.

The runway was closed for nearly an hour as emergency crews responded to the incident. The plane was moved to another location as the Federal Aviation Administration conducts its investigation.

