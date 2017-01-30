Small plane makes emergency interstate landing in Vero Beach

The 2004 Piper Cherokee aircraft being lifted onto a tow truck. (Photo: Kristen Chapman, WPEC-TV via Twitter)

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- An unknown problem forced a small plane to land on Interstate 95 in Vero Beach overnight Monday.

CBS affiliate WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach reported that the 2004 Piper Cherokee single-engine plane, which left Fort Myers, landed around 1 a.m.

There were no injuries aboard the aircraft, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash blocked two lanes of southbound I-95 during light traffic.

Plane is officially off the road and on the back of a tow truck @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Lg4FEy91fJ — Kristen Chapman (@KChapmanCBS12) January 30, 2017

(© 2017 WTSP)