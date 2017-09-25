The music is timeless in the show Smokey Joe's Cafe. We talk with the cast about being in such a lively production.

The songs of legendary hit-makers Mike Stoller and Jerry Leiber come to life in the Rock and Roll Musical Revue. Packed with memorable tunes like, "Hound Dog," "Love Potion #9," "On Broadway," "I'm A Woman" and "Stand By Me," it is the longest-running revue in Broadway History.

Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller, runs through Oct. 1 at Show Palace Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Dinner and show, $50.50, plus tax and tip; show-only, group, and youth tickets available. Call (727) 863-7949 or go to www.showpalace.net

© 2017 WTSP-TV