Smoking age in Florida could be raised to 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida senator is proposing a bill that would raise the legal age for tobacco use to 21.

"I have a bunch of friends that started smoking in their teens, 13, 14, 15,” said Kenny Stephenson.

Many of us know people who smoke. The legal age to light up is 18. But one Florida Senator wants to change it to 21.

"It gives them time to understand that what you are doing will affect your life for a long time,” said Darrell Thompson.

Thompson works in the medical field. He's for raising the age.

"I see it every day with young people having cancer. We are seeing even more young people having cancer."

Hawaii already bans tobacco use for people under 21. There are also cities in some states that have similar rules.

Stephenson is in favor of the bill.

"Your brain isn’t fully functional until you are in your mid 20's anyway. It gives them a chance to see if this is what they really want to do."

We talked with a lot of smokers off camera and they are also for the age change.

Ramone George lost a family member to lung cancer due to smoking.

"At that age you don't know things do to your body," George said. "Most of the time, they are just doing it because someone else is doing it or they are with the wrong crowd."

