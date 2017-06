A man in Texas got an unexpected surprise with a snake slithered out of his truck's hood while he was driving.

His friend who's also in the car tells him to pull over and maybe the snake will slither off. But the snake doesn't leave.

When they start driving again, the snake slithers back under the hood! Might be time to just get rid of the truck!

