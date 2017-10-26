So your baby won't take medicine? Try this!

Need help getting your baby to take his or her medicine? Here’s a trick.

Helena Lee shared her secret on her Facebook page. The mother from England says she was tired of playing the medicine game with her baby.

She's a nurse and learned this hack years ago. It's easy. You take the plastic syringe that comes with the medicine, the top for a bottle, flip it upside down, and stick the tip of the syringe into the top of the rubber nipple.

No more sticky mess. No more fussy baby.

This post has been shared more than 130,000 times.

