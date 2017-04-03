Social media lights up over fireball in the night sky

A meteor was spotted overnight Sunday streaking across the Florida night sky. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) -- There are social media reports of a fireball over Tampa around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning.

A report on the American Meteor Society webpage confirms a similar possible sighting. According to Antonio Paris, an astronomer at MOSI, seeing meteors flying across the sky isn't unusual.

If you look up at the night sky, Paris said you could see a meteor almost every night if it's clear. That's not as common in cities like Tampa. Paris said you'll have better luck in rural areas and national parks where there's less light pollution.

There were many reports of the fireball reported to the American Meteor Society webpage. (Photo: American Meteor Society webpage)

Did you see something light up the night sky this weekend? Let us know!



© 2017 WTSP-TV