Someone already claimed Maine vanity plate 'COVFEFE'

(NEWS CENTER) — Well, that didn't take long. Just 10 hours after President Donald Trump's mystifying tweet in the midnight hour of Wednesday morning, someone claimed Maine's only vanity license plate available to don a seven-letter "word" that has become an internet sensation.

In a since-deleted tweet at 12:06 a.m. President Trump wrote, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" – then nothing, seemingly concluding the statement mid-thought with a typo. Six hours later the president poked fun at the situation, tweeting, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Later in the day, Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the apparently incoherent tweet, telling members of the press corps that, "The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant."

Spicer on the covfefe tweet: “The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/OZ1rHvv6Bh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 31, 2017

Within minutes of the tweet being published "covfefe" was trending nationwide. And you can't have a trending "word" without people vying for its display on their vehicles — everyone's searching for that clever vanity plate.

A man in California was possibly the first to buy in, securing the California version sometime around 1 a.m. ET. His daughter captured the moment for Twitter, writing, "My dad just bought the CA license plate 'COVFEFE.' #covfefe."

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

But what about Maine? Was someone quick enough to purchase it the day of? A search of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles' search and order vanity site on Wednesday afternoon returned an automated "unavailable" message, suggesting the plate had already been claimed.

Looking for Maine vanity plate "COVFEFE"? Too late, it appears to have been claimed #covfefe pic.twitter.com/m7r4YJSBly — Liam Nee (@LiamNee) May 31, 2017

An official with the Maine Secretary of State's office later confirmed the plate had been ordered around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, verifying it wasn't just a plate registered at random. Ownership is still unclear but a tweet from a Bar Harbor resident at 10:14 a.m. provides a fairly good guess:

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster chimed in, acting as if it was someone waking up to chaos on Twitter and beginning to check analytics before regretting the decision and going to back to bed.

Amidst hype over the tweet Wednesday, a White House official confirmed reports that the president was expected to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, a 195-nation pact to take action against global warming. Despite a significant difference between the two stories, Fortune magazine reported that Trump's "covfefe" tweet was more searched than the climate agreement.

