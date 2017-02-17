Sonic boom caused by jets intercepting plane, military says

US F15C Eagle jet fighter flies over an air force base during the Lithuanian - NATO air force exercise at the air force base near Siauliai Zuokniai, Lithunaia. (Photo: PETRAS MALUKAS, 2014 AFP)

The military said a sonic boom heard across south Florida on Friday evening was caused by jets checking on a civilian plane in military airspace.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said a pair of Air Force F-15s was sent to check on the aircraft near the Palm Beach area about 7 p.m.

The plane was not responding to messages.

The jets from Homestead Air National Guard had to go supersonic to intercept the plane, causing the sonic boom.

The jets were able to communicate with the aircraft and escort them out of military airspace.

