Palmetto guide dog featured in Puppy Bowl commercial with Tampa family

PALMETTO, Fla. -- The Super Bowl is the super bowl of commercials, it’s not alone.

Leading up to this year’s Puppy Bowl XIII on Animal Planet, watch out for its commercials. There are two spots featuring Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto. The non-profit agency pairs service dogs, companion and therapy dogs with people living with challenges including visual impairments and veterans with disabilities…and it does it all for free without government funding.

Subaru of America, Inc., is sponsoring two “Pup Close and Personal” commercials: one highlights a visually impaired veteran Kathy Champion of Gulfport, Florida and her guide dog George and the other focuses on the Folkman family from Tampa and their dog, Suba.

The Folkman have been volunteers, breeder hosts and are now puppy raisers.

Today the family shares why they have been part of the Southeastern Guide Dog family for 15 years. Watch their story tonight at 5:30pm on 10 News.

