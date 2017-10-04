Southwest Airlines offer free travel for Las Vegas victims' families

A Southwest Airlines jet on the Tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 6, 2016. (Photo: Karen Bleier, Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air say they are offering free flights to family members of people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

A Southwest spokeswoman said Tuesday that the offer was good for up to five family members. She said the airline will also help transport bodies of those killed.

A spokeswoman for Allegiant Air says more than a dozen people accepted the airline's offer by midday Tuesday.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman in a nearby hotel opened fire on the crowd at a country music festival Sunday night.

