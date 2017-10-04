WTSP
Close

Southwest Airlines offer free travel for Las Vegas victims' families

Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air say they are offering free flights to family members of people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

AP , WTSP 7:12 AM. EDT October 04, 2017

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air say they are offering free flights to family members of people who were killed or injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

A Southwest spokeswoman said Tuesday that the offer was good for up to five family members. She said the airline will also help transport bodies of those killed.

A spokeswoman for Allegiant Air says more than a dozen people accepted the airline's offer by midday Tuesday.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a gunman in a nearby hotel opened fire on the crowd at a country music festival Sunday night.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

SunTrust skyscraper in downtown Tampa honors Las Vegas victims

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories