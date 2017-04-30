SpaceX scrubs Falcon 9 launch; next window Monday morning

SpaceX is targeting a 7 a.m. liftoff from Kennedy Space Center of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a classified mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, the agency responsible for intelligence satellites. Florida Today

SpaceX canceled the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket early Sunday due to a sensor issue.

SpaceX’s fifth launch of 2017 will be its first dedicated mission for the NRO, and is an unusual one.

The NRO disclosed in 2013 that it had bought rides from SpaceX, even though at the time the company's Falcon 9 rocket was not yet certified to launch national security missions.

