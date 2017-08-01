Special election set to replace Plant City legislator

Rep. Dan Raulerson

A special election has been called to replace a Plant City legislator who is stepping down because of his health.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered a special primary for Oct. 10 and a special election on Dec. 19 to fill the seat that is being vacated by District 58 Rep. Daniel Raulerson.

Raulerson announced last week that he will resign from his seat, effective Aug. 15.

The lawmaker has been suffering from severe back problems and missed most of this year's legislative session, according to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times.

