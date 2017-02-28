Special guests will be a focal point at Trump speech to Congress

The Constitution says that the president shall from time to time update Congress on the state of the union. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images))

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – President Trump will give his take on the state of the union Tuesday night, but don’t call it the “State of the Union”.

Regardless of the term used to describe the President’s speech to a joint session of Congress, Mr. Trump is expected to focus on topics including public safety, defense, border security, taking care of veterans, healthcare reform, jobs and tax and regulatory reform.

Meanwhile, many democrats plan to bring guests who are being threatened by the president's policies.

Charlie Crist, who represents Florida's 13th District, invited a St. Petersburg 8th-grader as his guest. Oliver Hess is working on a school project to help a Syrian refugee family settle in Florida.

President Trump’s special guests include USF student Denisha Merriweather, a product of the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program who became the first member of her family to graduate from high school and college.

The President also invited the widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as well as the widows of two California police officers killed in the line of duty by an undocumented immigrant in 2014.

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, a strong supporter of Obamacare, will deliver the Democrats' rebuttal.

