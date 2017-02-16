Special needs puppies available for adoption from SPCA Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, FLA. - Adorable! Check out these dogs up for adoption from the SPCA Tampa Bay.

A couple of weeks ago, several dogs were surrendered to the SPCA that had a neurological disorder called cerebellar Hypoplasia. Symptoms are head bobbing, limb tremors, clumsiness and unsteadiness on their feet, and the inability to judge distance.

The dogs are very adoptable and can have a long, enjoyable life…they just need the right home!



Several adults have already been adopted, but now five puppies are available to go to their forever homes.

(© 2017 WTSP)