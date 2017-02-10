Spectrum customers could get $1K in class action suit

TAMPA, FLA. - Some Spectrum customers might be entitled to $1,000 in damages, according to a class-action lawsuit.

The suit, filed by LeavenLaw in St. Petersburg, claims some BrightHouse customers were charged a $9.99 “WiFi Activation Fee” when BrightHouse became Spectrum. They should not have been charged this fee, because they were already customers and didn’t need anything activated, attorney Aaron Swift said.

“This type of a situation is the hallmark situation where you have a business potentially systematically and routinely taking advantage of Florida consumers, and so we want to fight on their behalf,” Swift said.

Spectrum declined an interview, but sent 10News a statement.

“Some former BHN Internet customers were inadvertently charged the WiFi Activation fee when they transitioned to a Spectrum package, due to a billing-code error,” Joseph Durkin of Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company, said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and we proactively and automatically credited any customer who was incorrectly charged and will communicate that to those customers on an upcoming statement.”

Just because customers who were charged have been credited doesn’t mean the lawsuit is going away.

“There’s a saying in the law, which is, ‘you can’t unring the bell,’” Swift said. “Just because their hand was caught in the cookie jar, so to speak, with these articles and certain lawsuits, even if they refund, that doesn’t negate the bad acts that they undertook, potentially to thousands of consumers across the state.”

