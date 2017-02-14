Speed limits lowered on and around Anna Maria Island Bridge; residents not happy

ANNA MARIA ISLAND BRIDGE - If the red flags don't catch your attention, the slower traffic will.



FDOT dropped the speed limit from 45 to 35 on the Anna Maria Island Bridge and from 35 to 25 for less than a mile from the bridge to Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach at the request of the police chief, who's also the city's traffic engineer.



The chief wouldn't go on camera but said he did discuss lowering the speed limit with the mayor several months ago before speaking with FDOT.

FDOT did a traffic study and based on that alone says they didn't need to lower the speed limit but they say that's not all they look at.

FDOT looked at people walking and bicycle traffic, boaters using the ramp near the bridge and distracted drivers. They say because of the factors; they can justify lowering the speed limit.

