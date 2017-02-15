SPONSORED: Duke Energy workers helped save the life of a Citrus County man

Duke Energy workers helped save the life of a Citrus County man (Photo: WTSP)

What started as an ordinary work day for a Dunnellon Duke Energy crew unfolded into some extraordinary events they will never forget.

Linemen Chris Damewood, Stephen Shaffer, Jesse Ginley and Justin Barr were conducting routine maintenance in the Sugarmill Woods subdivision in Homosassa. With dozens of power poles to choose from, they selected to start on a pole on Vinca Street. When they arrived at their location, they found 60-year old Robert Olsen on the ground, outside of his car.

“It was just by chance that we were up here and by chance that we picked that pole to work on,” Duke Energy lineman Chris Damewood said.

Duke Energy lineman apprentice Jesse Ginley immediately called 911. Meanwhile, Damewood rushed to check on Olsen. There was no pulse and Olsen was not breathing. The linemen grabbed the AED out of the Duke Energy bucket truck and began performing CPR on Olsen.

“Ninety-five percent of us go our entire career and never have to use our CPR training,” Damewood explained.

“You pray that you never have to use it on a coworker or anybody,” said Duke Energy lineman apprentice Jesse Ginley.

The AED analyzed Olsen’s heart and gave specific instructions on when CPR was required and when a shock was necessary. When paramedics arrived Olsen was breathing and had a pulse.

For Damewood, it’s still hard to believe, “By the time the cops and ambulance got there, they walked up, checked his pulse, said ‘he’s good to go. Let’s get him on the stretcher.’ He came back, he was breathing. It was amazing.”

“ I was in cardiac arrest. Dead. And they brought me back. I can’t thank you guys enough. I don’t know how to thank you,” said Olsen.

Olsen is a retired firefighter. He spent 26 years with the Brockton Fire Department in Massachusetts. He spent a week in the hospital to recovering. He can’t remember much of what happened, but was later reunited with the Duke Energy linemen who saved his life.

“I’ve got to thank Duke Energy, too, for training you guys and carrying the defibrillators,” said Olsen. “I’m telling you, if you didn’t have the training and the defibrillator, I’d be dead.”

According to the American Heart Association, each year 420,000 people in the United States experience sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. Many die because they can't get immediate assistance. The survival rate of sudden cardiac arrest is 3 to 5 percent with CPR alone. If an AED is used within the first minute, the survival rate is 90 percent. For every minute that passes without defibrillation, survival decreases by 7 to 10 percent.

Duke Energy crews are CPR certified. Duke Energy Florida also added more than 1,000 lifesaving AEDs to its bucket trucks and sites across its regions to help respond to emergencies, hopefully improving the odds of survival.

