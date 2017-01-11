SPONSORED: Duke's Energy Neighborhood Fund helps less fortunate

Duke Energy continues to team up with its customers and employees to help less fortunate families heat and cool their homes and keep the lights on. Duke Energy photo

More than 15,000 customers have been helped by the program since 2013

Duke Energy continues to team up with its customers and employees to help less fortunate families heat and cool their homes and keep the lights on.

In 2016, year-to-date, Duke Energy has donated approximately $360,000 through its Energy Neighbor Fund assistance program to help more than 2,200 eligible customers cover home energy bills.

The company partners with social service agencies, community action agencies and United Way organizations throughout its service territory to distribute the funds.

The program relies on donations from Duke Energy Florida customers and its employees. Funds are matched dollar-for-dollar by the Duke Energy Foundation.

One hundred percent of the money collected from customers and employees goes directly to the partner agencies that help those in need.

Since 2013, the company has donated $1.6 million to help more than 15,000 customers.

“We live here, work here and are committed to our communities year-round,” said Alex Glenn, state president, Duke Energy - Florida. “Our Energy Neighbor Fund program is successful because of the generosity of our Duke Energy Florida customers and employees. We’re grateful for their support and the positive lasting impact it has in the communities we serve.”

Customers can donate to the program online through their Duke Energy account or by mail. Customers who need assistance with their home energy bills can access contact information for local resources and learn about partner organizations through the Duke Energy website or the Customer Care Center at 800.700.8744.

Additional information on the Energy Neighbor Fund program is available on the company’s website.

