SPONSORED: Tips for driving in bad weather

Let’s face it, there are some pretty bad drivers on the road every single day. Adding bad weather into the equation only compounds the issue, turning people who would normally be a nuisance into potentially hazardous obstacles.

You likely have noticed that it takes you twice as long to get home from work when it’s raining, and even an overcast day can somehow add minutes to your commute. Many drivers simply don’t know how to handle the weather conditions or are scared of a little rain. Dilly-dallying just because a little water is falling will only help you make enemies on the road, and could actually prove dangerous by disrupting the natural flow of traffic.

While rain may not need to be taken too seriously on the road, as long as your tires are in adequate condition, driving in worse conditions such as snow, low visibility, torrential rains or hail can be dangerous even if your car is in top working order. No matter what type of extreme weather conditions you might be facing, these simple tips can help you get home safely.

-- Reduce Your Speed – Experts say to cut your speed by about 10 miles per hour (notice they don’t say in half). Unless the road is flooded, you should stay in the right lanes to let those who want to faster get around you. This is better than making people who want to travel at unsafe speeds weave around you on potentially traction-compromised road surfaces.

-- Leave Some Room – Everyone hates when a driver is right on their tail, and there are several valid reasons why this is a bad habit in any conditions. You should leave 100 yards (football fans will have a better idea how far this is) between you and the vehicle in front of you in adverse weather conditions, giving you plenty of time to break or change lanes if necessary.

-- Use Your Car’s Features – Fog lamps can be very helpful in hazy conditions, as the yellow light helps cut through fog better than traditional white lights do. Many drivers unfortunately forget to use their automatic window defogger/defroster, which can be very useful to increase your ability to see the road more clearly.

-- Be Prepared – Be sure to check the weather report before you head out on a long trip or if you are even making a short commute during a predicted bout of bad weather.

