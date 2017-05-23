SPONSORED: Valet Living offers property management solutions

If you’ve ever lived in an apartment complex you have probably seen the name Valet Waste on your apartment trash can or while cleaning up after your pet. Valet Waste is the creator and pioneer of the doorstep collection and recycling amenity for multifamily communities since 1995. However, as the company approaches one million apartment homes serviced across more than 35 states, Valet Waste will now be Valet Living.

Valet Living will continue to set the standard for residential living by challenging traditional practices and thinking outside the apartment box. With this rebrand, Valet Living will be expanding well-beyond doorstep collection to deliver on its vision as the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily industry, enhancing life for both residents and property managers. Valet Living will be the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services.

So, what does this mean for you? Well if you live in an apartment complex that currently utilizes Valet Living, this is what you can expect:

• Valet Living Doorstep - Valet Living Doorstep is the standard-setting doorstep collection amenity that adds value and convenience to every multifamily property.

• Valet Living Turns - With Valet Living Turns, property managers can rest assured that apartment homes will be pristinely restored and ready for incoming residents - without the stress of managing and coordinating everything on their own.

• Valet Living Maintenance - Valet Living Maintenance is the helping hand that allows properties to prioritize unexpected resident needs and maintain day-to-day upkeep. We provide additional porter hours for property managers and maintenance teams so they can follow through on requests and uphold the same quality of service and high standards they are proud to deliver.

• Valet Living Pet - Valet Living Pet is the partner for setting the standard in community-building. Our quality products and amenities are tailored to resident needs and those of their loved ones, ultimately contributing to higher resident satisfaction rates and cleaner common areas.

Valet Living pioneered and perfected the doorstep collection amenity, and now it is setting the standard in turn services, maintenance support and pet solutions. If this is something you’d like to see utilized at your current apartment complex, reach out to your property manager about Valet Living today!

