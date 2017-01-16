Springsteen cover band pulls out of inauguration event

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, 2016 Getty Images)

A Bruce Springsteen tribute band has canceled its plans to perform at a Washington gala before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.



B Street Band leader Willie Forte said Monday that the decision is based "solely on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band." He tells The Associated Press that "this whole thing just got blown out of proportion."



The group had signed a contract to appear Thursday with the New Jersey State Society, but it had drawn criticism for the show because of Springsteen's distaste for Trump.



Springsteen has called Trump a "flagrant, toxic narcissist." Springsteen performed during Obama's inaugural in 2009.



The New Jersey State Society said Sunday it was "very disappointed" by the cancelation but understood the group's decision.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.