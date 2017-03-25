WTSP
Sprint car driver dies after crash during race at DeSoto Speedway

10 News staff , WTSP 6:30 AM. EDT March 26, 2017

SARASOTA CO, Fla. -- There’s very sad news to pass along from the racing world tonight.  Sprint car driver Dave Steele has died after crashing at the Desoto Speedway in Sarasota County.

Steele, 42, of Tampa, was driving an open-wheel sprint car during a race Saturday night when the front left wheel made contact with the right rear wheel of another car in turn 1.

Steele’s car went airborne and spun 180 degrees before it hit the retaining wall.

He was treated on scene, but his injuries were too severe and was pronounced dead by Manatee County EMS.

