Sprint car driver dies after crash during race at DeSoto Speedway

SARASOTA CO, Fla. -- There’s very sad news to pass along from the racing world tonight. Sprint car driver Dave Steele has died after crashing at the Desoto Speedway in Sarasota County.

Steele, 42, of Tampa, was driving an open-wheel sprint car during a race Saturday night when the front left wheel made contact with the right rear wheel of another car in turn 1.

Steele’s car went airborne and spun 180 degrees before it hit the retaining wall.

He was treated on scene, but his injuries were too severe and was pronounced dead by Manatee County EMS.

Desoto Speedway owners and staff are saddened by tonights passing of David Steele in the Sprint car feature.... https://t.co/Hw5KeqaebH — DESOTO SPEEDWAY (@DesotoSpeedway) March 26, 2017

NEWS: It is with great sadness that we report David Steele has died after a crash Saturday at Desoto Speedway --> https://t.co/ftd4Duzuxn pic.twitter.com/tQ1N7eBCfP — SPEED SPORT (@SPEEDSPORT) March 26, 2017

