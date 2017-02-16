SR-60 in Dover reopened following multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash on SR-60 at Sydney Washer Road has closed eastbound lanes. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning involving an overturned dump truck shut down eastbound State Road 60 (Hopewell Rd.) at Sydney Washer Road in Dover for more than an hour.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported that as of 10 a.m. all eastbound lanes are open following the crash investigation.

It is the second serious crash in the span of a week at the same intersection. A wrong-way driver caused a crash which injured three on February 10.

(© 2017 WTSP)