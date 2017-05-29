The SS American Victory is the perfect Memorial Day destination

TAMPA, Fla. - The SS American Victory can make the perfect Memorial Day destination.

The 455-foot vessel is currently docked in the Channelside District in downtown Tampa.

Built in 1945, the SS American Victory was used by the United States Merchant Marines to transport goods and equipment in World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Merchant Marine ships were commonly targeted by the enemy. A reported 1,554 were sunk during World War II. The SS American Victory is one of only four, fully operational, victory ships in the country

Earl Quenneville helped bring the ship to Tampa in 1999.

"This ship in the epitome of what Memorial Day is, this is what memorial day is all about, remembering people that went before you," Quenneville said.

Quenneville enlisted in the United States Navy during the tail end of World War II. One of the ways he’s helping honor people that gave their lives, is by volunteering at the SS American Victory Mariners Museum.

“I see youngsters come out here, they know nothing about the war, especially WWII, and this ship helps make that real for them.”

Visitors get the opportunity to tour nearly every room in the 72-year-old ship, and learn about the Merchant Marines.

Visit the ship's website for hours of operation.

